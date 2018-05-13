Head-To-Head Comparison: OneMain (OMF) & Credit Acceptance (CACC)

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneMain and Credit Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 1 3 11 0 2.67 Credit Acceptance 4 3 1 0 1.63

OneMain currently has a consensus target price of $35.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus target price of $276.71, suggesting a potential downside of 19.77%. Given OneMain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMain and Credit Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $3.76 billion 1.20 $183.00 million $3.54 9.42 Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 6.00 $470.20 million $20.44 16.87

Credit Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneMain. OneMain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OneMain has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of OneMain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 7.37% 16.47% 2.77% Credit Acceptance 43.49% 29.44% 8.50%

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

