Head to Head Comparison: Enbridge (ENB) vs. Buckeye Partners (BPL)

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Buckeye Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 6.56% 5.47% 1.97% Buckeye Partners 12.11% 9.58% 4.62%

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Enbridge pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Buckeye Partners has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enbridge and Buckeye Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $34.94 billion 1.65 $2.21 billion $1.54 21.92 Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.60 $478.80 million $3.32 11.97

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Buckeye Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enbridge and Buckeye Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 5 1 0 2.17 Buckeye Partners 1 10 2 0 2.08

Enbridge presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.33%. Buckeye Partners has a consensus price target of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Enbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Buckeye Partners.

Summary

Buckeye Partners beats Enbridge on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment owns interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Green Power and Transmission segment operates renewable energy assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission facilities in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada; and in Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and West Virginia, the United States. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; natural gas marketing services; and natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

