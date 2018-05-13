Head to Head Analysis: Yamana Gold (AUY) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold -18.50% 2.33% 1.19% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yamana Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 4 7 0 2.64 AngloGold Ashanti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.54 -$194.40 million $0.08 36.63 AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.81 -$191.00 million $0.06 150.33

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Yamana Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yamana Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats AngloGold Ashanti on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

