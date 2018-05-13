Head to Head Analysis: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Its Competitors

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tactile Systems Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million $5.85 million 217.57 Tactile Systems Technology Competitors $1.51 billion $109.39 million -201.01

Tactile Systems Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 6.29% 7.86% 6.56% Tactile Systems Technology Competitors -57.34% -61.60% -17.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tactile Systems Technology Competitors 528 1979 3865 133 2.55

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $41.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.99%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

