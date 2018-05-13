Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercantile Bank (MBWM) & Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.13% 9.50% 1.06% Great Western Bancorp 27.33% 8.86% 1.33%

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mercantile Bank pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $144.54 million 4.09 $31.27 million $1.89 18.83 Great Western Bancorp $497.73 million 5.06 $144.78 million $2.46 17.38

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mercantile Bank and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 49 automated teller machines. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 49 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, fixed-rate and variable rate loans; commercial real estate (CRE) loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage, home equity, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; credit cards; crop insurance; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services through associations with third party vendors, including a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. It serves retail customers; grain and protein producers; and small and mid-sized businesses in various industries, including ancillary agribusiness services, freight and transport, healthcare, and tourism. As of September 30, 2017, the company's branch network consisted of 173 branches located in 129 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 162 ATMs and 21 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

