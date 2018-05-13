Head to Head Analysis: Man Wah (MAWHY) versus Cimpress (CMPR)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS: MAWHY) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cimpress does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Man Wah and Cimpress, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimpress 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cimpress has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Cimpress’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Man Wah.

Risk and Volatility

Man Wah has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Man Wah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A Cimpress 0.65% 28.27% 1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Man Wah and Cimpress’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $1.00 billion 3.10 $225.88 million N/A N/A Cimpress $2.14 billion 2.03 -$71.71 million ($1.34) -105.05

Man Wah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimpress.

Summary

Cimpress beats Man Wah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

