Head to Head Analysis: Carlsberg (CABGY) and New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Carlsberg (OTCMKTS: CABGY) and New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Carlsberg pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. New Age Beverages does not pay a dividend. Carlsberg pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Carlsberg has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Beverages has a beta of 4.9, meaning that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Carlsberg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of New Age Beverages shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of New Age Beverages shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carlsberg and New Age Beverages, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsberg 1 3 1 0 2.00 New Age Beverages 0 0 3 0 3.00

New Age Beverages has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.02%. Given New Age Beverages’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Carlsberg.

Profitability

This table compares Carlsberg and New Age Beverages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsberg N/A N/A N/A New Age Beverages -6.78% -7.38% -5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carlsberg and New Age Beverages’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsberg $9.39 billion 1.46 $191.24 million $0.98 23.54 New Age Beverages $52.18 million 1.39 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Carlsberg has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Carlsberg Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally. New Age Beverages Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

