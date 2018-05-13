Hartland & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer (PFE)

Hartland & Co. LLC reduced its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 210,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 695,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 215,641 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 929,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $35.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

