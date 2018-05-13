Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banced Corp bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2,176.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,204 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 649,371 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Halliburton by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $52.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

