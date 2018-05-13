Halcon Resources (HK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HK shares. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Halcon Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,682. The stock has a market cap of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 3.95. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Halcon Resources’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Floyd C. Wilson bought 50,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,716.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darryl Schall bought 7,000 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halcon Resources by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.