Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RFG) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 115,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. Guggenheim Invest S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $167.46.

