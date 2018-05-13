Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 5.0% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,756,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,128,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 469,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending opened at $4.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $663.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 95.34%. research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Marc Gamsin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $153,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.