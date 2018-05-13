Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 119,750 UBS (UBS)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. UBS comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UBS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,055,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,690 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,907,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,297 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,975,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,816 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UBS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,758,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,573,000 after acquiring an additional 938,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS in the 4th quarter valued at $352,202,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS opened at $16.34 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. UBS has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34.

UBS declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded UBS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on UBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

