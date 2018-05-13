Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Ares Commercial Real comprises about 0.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Commercial Real as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 505.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real opened at $13.44 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ares Commercial Real has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.90%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

