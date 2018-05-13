Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News headlines about Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.0180466936098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Great Lakes Dredge and Dock alerts:

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock opened at $5.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $314.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge and Dock will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.