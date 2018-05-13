Great Canadian Gaming (GC) PT Raised to C$61.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Canadian Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

GC opened at C$50.74 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of C$22.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.50.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.09). Great Canadian Gaming had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.60 million.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, insider Radoslaw Kielar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.20, for a total value of C$284,988.60. Also, insider Bruce Barbour purchased 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.12 per share, with a total value of C$246,385.92.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

