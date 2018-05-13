GoDaddy (GDDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy traded up $0.58, hitting $69.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,488. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Irving sold 50,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,782.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $1,858,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,700,305 shares of company stock worth $812,019,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. now owns 25,790,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,757,000 after buying an additional 18,688,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,357,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,064,000 after buying an additional 328,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,836,000 after buying an additional 190,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,483,000 after buying an additional 619,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,770,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after buying an additional 136,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.