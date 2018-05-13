Global X Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,764 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR)

Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 354,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,889,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,924,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,308,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,298,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,800 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Dominion Realty Trust opened at $36.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.02 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from United Dominion Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 6th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

