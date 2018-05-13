Global Water Resources (GWRS) Given $11.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 242 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Global Water Resources opened at $8.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $29,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 37,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

