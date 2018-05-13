Global Payments (GPN) Shares Bought by TT International

TT International grew its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 0.4% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TT International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $87.30 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $63,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $2,372,383. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

