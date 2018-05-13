Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $525.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Octaex. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $525.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Cryptocurrency alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.01680030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004933 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014098 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,168,690,586 coins and its circulating supply is 778,444,018 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Octaex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Cryptocurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Cryptocurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.