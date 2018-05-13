General Maritime Co. (GNRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Maritime Co. (NYSE:GNRT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of General Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Maritime from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of General Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in General Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of General Maritime by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Maritime traded up $0.11, reaching $5.99, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 135,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,179. General Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

General Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. General Maritime had a negative net margin of 56.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. equities analysts predict that General Maritime will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

General Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons.

