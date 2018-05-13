General American Investors (GAM) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for 3.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.77% of General American Investors worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Trust F. B. O. Altschul Emily H. U sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $33,586.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,989.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,034 shares of company stock valued at $137,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.