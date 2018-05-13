FuckToken (FUCK) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One FuckToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FuckToken has a market capitalization of $990,639.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FuckToken has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00788838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00094559 BTC.

FuckToken Token Profile

FuckToken’s launch date was June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken . FuckToken’s official website is fucktoken.com . The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken

Buying and Selling FuckToken

FuckToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuckToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuckToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuckToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

