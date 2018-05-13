Freedom Bank Of Virginia (FDVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom Bank Of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Freedom Bank Of Virginia traded down $0.15, hitting $13.00, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183. Freedom Bank Of Virginia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

About Freedom Bank Of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

