Frank’s International (FI) Insider Sells $100,768.00 in Stock

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) insider Burney J. Jr. Latiolais sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $100,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 825,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,940. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 830,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,662,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 621,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on shares of Frank’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frank’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

