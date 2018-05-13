Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Given a $11.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.61% from the stock’s current price.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Fortress Biotech opened at $3.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

