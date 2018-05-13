Ford Motor (F) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Ford Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.78 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

F traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 19,837,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,453,536. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,085,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,992,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,237 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,141,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,998 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

