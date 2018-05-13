Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,333,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,246,000 after buying an additional 1,468,917 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,096,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,298,000 after buying an additional 915,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,930,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,702,000 after buying an additional 809,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,752,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,747,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $140.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $120.85 and a twelve month high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

