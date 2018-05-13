Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $897,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF opened at $105.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

