Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,519,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,459,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 389,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,473 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,211,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,518,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF opened at $71.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

