Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 15,289 Shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF by 639.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF opened at $55.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2441 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

