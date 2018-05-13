Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.16 Million Stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 14.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts opened at $269.62 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $279.23.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Auto Parts and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on O’Reilly Auto Parts from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $7,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,859 shares of company stock worth $21,280,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.