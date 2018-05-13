Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mukul Deoras sold 7,150 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $500,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 5,651 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $396,587.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,028. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $62.71 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

