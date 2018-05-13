Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 361.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics traded up $0.69, reaching $17.96, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 746,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,063. The company has a market cap of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.42. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 221.74%. analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Analyst Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply