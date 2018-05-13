Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 361.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics traded up $0.69, reaching $17.96, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 746,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,063. The company has a market cap of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.42. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 221.74%. analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.