FirstCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $41,162.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Sistemkoin. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $654,169.00 and $41,162.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00073113 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00548973 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000662 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00097998 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002469 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.