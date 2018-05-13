First of Long Island (FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 54,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $624.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.22%. sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,236 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $62,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 1,800 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $50,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,398. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 669,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.