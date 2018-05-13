First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS) Receives $82.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.57.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on First Cash Financial Services to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded First Cash Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded First Cash Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Cash Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Cash Financial Services from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Mikel D. Faulkner purchased 1,700 shares of First Cash Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,879.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $88,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,815 shares in the company, valued at $12,661,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCFS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.45. 442,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,173. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. First Cash Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.09 million. First Cash Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Cash Financial Services will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. First Cash Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

First Cash Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Cash Financial Services Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

