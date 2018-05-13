First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $20.90 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $20.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $84.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of First Business Financial Services traded down $0.16, hitting $25.81, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,144. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In related news, insider Charles H. Batson sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $49,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $49,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $130,327. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.