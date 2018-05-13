First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (FBMS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.740290839063 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

FBMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) opened at $33.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.38.

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS)’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

