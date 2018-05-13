Financial Survey: Life Storage (LSI) versus Its Peers

Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Life Storage to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Life Storage pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 71.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Life Storage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $529.75 million $96.36 million 17.49 Life Storage Competitors $794.89 million $176.05 million 14.59

Life Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Life Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Life Storage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 5 9 0 0 1.64 Life Storage Competitors 1606 8006 8563 225 2.40

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $82.08, suggesting a potential downside of 11.63%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Life Storage’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Storage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 20.55% 5.52% 2.90% Life Storage Competitors 24.31% 6.94% 2.72%

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage’s peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Storage peers beat Life Storage on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 375,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.