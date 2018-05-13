Financial Survey: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and United Fire & Casualty (UFCS)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) and United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and United Fire & Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 16.88% 4.91% 2.35% United Fire & Casualty 7.11% 3.26% 0.75%

10.5% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of United Fire & Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire & Casualty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire & Casualty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hathaway and United Fire & Casualty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Fire & Casualty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus target price of $333,833.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. United Fire & Casualty has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than United Fire & Casualty.

Dividends

United Fire & Casualty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and United Fire & Casualty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.02 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 33.99 United Fire & Casualty $1.05 billion 1.22 $51.02 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire & Casualty.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats United Fire & Casualty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

About United Fire & Casualty

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

