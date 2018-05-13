Financial Review: Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and Limbach (LMB)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

65.8% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 82.9% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Limbach has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.66%. Given Limbach’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than Brookfield Business Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Limbach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $22.82 billion 0.11 -$58.00 million N/A N/A Limbach $485.74 million 0.19 $710,000.00 $0.22 56.95

Limbach has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 0.78% 5.27% 1.90% Limbach 0.10% 6.95% 1.62%

Dividends

Brookfield Business Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Limbach does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Limbach on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. specializes in investments in business services and industrials sector. It seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company's customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, such as sports arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.