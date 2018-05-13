Financial Contrast: Waters (WAT) versus Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Illumina has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Illumina and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 1 4 14 0 2.68 Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35

Illumina presently has a consensus target price of $252.06, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. Waters has a consensus target price of $206.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Illumina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illumina and Waters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $2.75 billion 14.26 $726.00 million $4.00 66.75 Waters $2.31 billion 6.67 $20.31 million $7.49 26.24

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 19.31% 24.93% 13.72% Waters 1.14% 25.80% 12.27%

Summary

Illumina beats Waters on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

