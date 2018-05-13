Financial Comparison: Hamilton Lane Advisors (HLNE) versus Franklin Templeton Investments (BEN)

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Franklin Templeton Investments (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Lane Advisors and Franklin Templeton Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Advisors 0 2 0 0 2.00 Franklin Templeton Investments 3 7 0 0 1.70

Hamilton Lane Advisors currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.19%. Franklin Templeton Investments has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Franklin Templeton Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Templeton Investments is more favorable than Hamilton Lane Advisors.

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Lane Advisors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Templeton Investments has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane Advisors and Franklin Templeton Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Advisors $179.82 million 12.37 $610,000.00 $0.91 50.31 Franklin Templeton Investments $6.39 billion 2.81 $1.70 billion $3.01 11.05

Franklin Templeton Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Advisors. Franklin Templeton Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Franklin Templeton Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hamilton Lane Advisors pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Templeton Investments pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Templeton Investments has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Franklin Templeton Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane Advisors and Franklin Templeton Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Advisors 2.09% 70.74% 26.66% Franklin Templeton Investments 10.76% 14.66% 9.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Franklin Templeton Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Franklin Templeton Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Templeton Investments beats Hamilton Lane Advisors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane Advisors

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

