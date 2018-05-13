Financial Comparison: Era Group (ERA) & Atlas Air (AAWW)

Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW) and Era Group (NYSE:ERA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Air has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Era Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Air and Era Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air $2.16 billion 0.81 $223.47 million $4.93 13.80 Era Group $231.32 million 1.13 -$28.16 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air has higher revenue and earnings than Era Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Air and Era Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 Era Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Air presently has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Atlas Air’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than Era Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Atlas Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Era Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air and Era Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air 10.30% 8.84% 3.08% Era Group -10.14% -4.26% -2.22%

Summary

Atlas Air beats Era Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or leased a total of 132 helicopters, including 16 heavy helicopters, 47 medium helicopters, 29 light twin engine helicopters, and 40 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

