Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRGI. Stephens raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,505. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $688.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 7,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $128,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,270,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,145,929.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,814 shares of company stock worth $3,113,194 and sold 941 shares worth $17,673. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

