Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $66.02 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 1.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $66,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,306,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,666 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,288,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,711 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,121,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 224,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $61.64 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

