Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $10.78 Million Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 54,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $1,901,167. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

KeyCorp opened at $20.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

