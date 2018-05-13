Ffcm LLC Sells 9,471 Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS)

Ffcm LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Knight Equity cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

